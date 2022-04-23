Woman charged with murder in April 16 shooting death near Columbus State Community College

A 27-year-old woman was charged with murder Saturday in connection to an April 16 shooting death near Columbus State Community College.

Shawnquita N.L. Howard, whom online court records list as homeless, appeared Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was indicted with murder, according to online court records. As of Saturday afternoon, she remained at the Franklin County Correctional Center in Jackson Pike.

Authorities accused Howard of shooting Tolen L. Flowers, 30, just after 2 a.m. April 16 near Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street, which is near Columbus State Community College.

Tolen's death marked the city's 30th homicide this year, according to Columbus police.

A preliminary hearing for Howard is set for Friday.

