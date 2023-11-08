Woman charged with murder after baby ‘swallows blue pills,’ dies in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a baby swallowed unidentified blue pills and passed away, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, officers responded to a home along Lowell Bethesda Road for the cardiac arrest of an unresponsive 21-month-old.

As officers arrived at the scene, they assisted with CPR efforts. While doing so, officers discovered that the baby had swallowed several unidentified blue pills.

The child was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Rhonda McNair, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder without regard and felony neglect child abuse. She’s currently being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

