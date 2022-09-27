Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s shooting death, police say

A woman is charged with murder after a man was shot and killed in Frayser.

On Sept. 25, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove just after 8:30 p.m.

A man was found lying in the driveway with two gunshot wounds in his chest, according to an affidavit.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the victim was recently evicted from his girlfriend’s house at that location, records show.

The man said he came to pick the victim up when an unknown woman followed began following him, arguing about a cell phone.

According to the affidavit, the woman fired several shots into the car after the victim got inside.

The witness drove away, then called police after realizing the victim had been shot.

Police detained one woman, identified as Tarriney Jefferson, 35.

Jefferson admitted to firing shots while she was arguing with her boyfriend, the victim, according to police.

Video showed Jefferson shooting twice into the car with her boyfriend and the other person inside, records show.

Jefferson is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

