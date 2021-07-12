Lab evidence and phone records led to murder charge in boy's death

Associated Press

Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.