Lab evidence and phone records led to murder charge in boy's death
Theresa Balboa, who is accused of hiding 5-year-old Samuel Olson's body, appeared in court for the first time since being charged with capital murder.
Lincoln County prosecutors charged 62-year-old Pamela Hupp with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 slaying of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said Hupp convinced Faria to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp's name days before staging her stabbing death to make it look like her husband did it, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Online court records didn’t list a lawyer for Hupp on Monday.
Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.
Matt Olson prepped for the Home Run Derby by hitting two of Oakland’s four homers, Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings, and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. Olson homered leading off the fourth inning and with one out of the sixth, giving him 23 longballs this season. Jed Lowrie and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the A’s, who won consecutive games for the first time since mid-June and took two of three at Texas.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is partnering with U.S.-based NRx Pharmaceuticals to complete trials and commercialize the Israeli-developed COVID-19 vaccine BriLife. NRx and the Israel Institute for Biological Research on Monday announced a memorandum of understanding that includes the worldwide development, manufacturing and marketing rights of the vaccine, which in recent months has been undergoing early clinical trials in Israel. NRx said it has arranged for rapid Phase 2b/3 testing in Israel, Georgia and Ukraine.
A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal confidant, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail on charges of attempting to destabilise the monarchy. The court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against Awadallah, once a confidant of King Abdallah, and Sherif Hassan Zaid, and that they had been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to the king. Authorities wanted a quick secret trial in a military court, saying a public hearing would compromise national security.
West Melbourne PoliceAs a Florida mother was preparing to leave work on a Friday last month, she received a horrifying phone call from her babysitter.Her three-year-old son, Jameson Nance, had drowned in the bathtub, the 25-year-old babysitter, Joshua Manns, allegedly told her.The mother rushed to home to the West Melbourne apartment complex to find her son dead in the bathroom, though Manns was nowhere in sight. He had not called for medical assistance.After two weeks on the run, Manns was foun
The National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons said Sunday they have terminated the contract of Barkevious Mingo, a linebacker who has been accused of indecency – sexual contact with a child. Mingo was arrested on the charge on Thursday when he turned himself in. He was released on a $25,000 bond. He lives in Louisiana, but […]
Police say the woman was on her way to the doctor when she was the victim of an unprovoked attack.
The deadly wreck was on Garners Ferry Road, near the intersection with Lower Richland Boulevard.
A Fort Worth man told detectives he fired at his mother about four times, according to a warrant.
The meditation market is expected to grow to over $2 billion by 2022. MR-MENG/Getty ImagesWhen Japanese chef Yoshihiro Murata travels, he brings water with him from Japan. He says this is the only way to make truly authentic dashi, the flavorful broth essential to Japanese cuisine. There’s science to back him up: water in Japan is notably softer – which means it has fewer dissolved minerals – than in many other parts of the world. So when Americas enjoy Japanese food, they arguably aren’t gettin
The killing marks the 80th homicide in Kansas City this year.
Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick is allowing Bell to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California.
Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.
A couple who blame Tesla's solar panels for roof leaks and a mold infestation are now locked in a legal battle about ending their contract.
Drake Bell's alleged victim accuses him of 'grooming' her beginning when she was 12
More than six months after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the remaining high-security fence surrounding the white-domed building has been removed, police said on Sunday. Workers began removing the last of the eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing on Friday, which at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill and interfered with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The decision to take down the remaining fencing was based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the Capitol Police's response capabilities, according to a statement released by the agency.
Police believe attack was ‘targeted incident’
Knox, like many women who experience a miscarriage, blamed herself.