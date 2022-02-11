Woman charged with murder in case stemming from November shooting in Lansing

LANSING – A woman has been charged in connection with a late-November shooting that led to a man's death a month later, police said.

Ciara Jean Delgado, 29, was charged Friday with seven felony counts, including murder and attempted murder, court records show.

Lansing police on Friday identified the shooting victim as Stephen James Christy-Valdez, 24, of Lansing, saying he died Dec. 29 as a result of a Nov. 30 shooting.

At the time of the incident, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to an early morning shooting call at a gas station in the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The man was taken to a hospital with what police called a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was not cooperating with officers, they said. Investigators determined the shooting did not happen at the gas station.

In a news release Friday afternoon, police said Christy-Valdez died Dec. 29 as a result of the shooting. They said their investigation led them to Delgado.

An online obituary said Christy-Valdez "passed away suddenly" on Dec. 29.

"He loved hanging out with his friends and family," the obituary said. "He was loved more than he knew and will be extremely missed by everyone who knew him."

Police officials did not explain what may have led to the shooting or say where it occurred.

Delgado was ordered held without bond following her arraignment Friday in 54A District Court. Besides murder and assault with intent to murder, she faces five weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Delgado asked for a court-appointed attorney, records show. A hearing to determine whether she should stand trial on the charges is tentatively set for March 3.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman charged with murder after man dies following November shooting