Woman charged with murder in connection with late 2020 shooting in Wilmington

A 33-year-old woman is being held on $150,000 cash bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood in late 2020.

Evette Wynn was charged with first-degree murder and several gun and ammunition charges in connection with the Dec. 21, 2020 killing of 46-year-old Michael Parker. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Dupont St., Wilmington Police said.

Wilmington Police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Hilltop neighborhood on Dec. 21, 2020.

Arriving officers found Parker, who'd been shot several times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Wilmington police investigators could be seen canvassing the area near William Judy Johnson Memorial Park after the shooting. Several roads near Third and North Dupont streets had been closed as detectives investigated.

Wynn was indicted last week and is being held in prison after failing to post bond.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting from 2020 results in murder charges for woman