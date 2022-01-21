Norwalk elections official charged with murder after deadly shooting

A Norwalk woman faces a murder charge after she fatally shot her neighbor Thursday, police said.

Ellen Wink, 61, of 18 Nelson Ave., was arrested at the scene and is in custody on $1 million bail, they said. Wink is a deputy registrar of voters in Norwalk.

Police identified the victim as Kurt Lametta, 54, of 16 Nelson Ave.

According to police, officers were called to Lametta’s home about 11:50 a.m. for a disturbance that involved him and Wink. When police arrived, they found that Lametta had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

“Patrol Division officers located Wink at the scene and immediately detained her,” Lt. Terrence Blake said. “Norwalk detectives immediately began their investigation, which ultimately led to Wink’s arrest.”

She was arrested about 1 p.m.

The circumstances of the deadly shooting weren’t immediately clear Friday morning.

Her job title with the city listed online as “Election Administrator, Republican Deputy Registrar.”

Check back for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.