Woman charged with murder for domestic-related stabbing near Wilmington, police say

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a domestic-related stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Delaware State Police troopers responded to the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Clayton Road just before 1 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

In the 911 call, Clarissa Sierra told officers about "her involvement in a physical altercation that resulted in a stabbing," a news release said.

RELATED: After his murder conviction was overturned, Wilmington man convicted in different shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the chest. Police did not provide the man's age, nor did they detail the relationship Sierra had with him.

Sierra still had the knife when she was arrested, police said. She was charged with murder and weapons charges.

She is being held on more than $1 million cash bond.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Woman charged with murder for domestic-related stabbing near Wilmington