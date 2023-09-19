Woman charged with murder after female body found in her New Rochelle apartment

A New Rochelle resident who kept the body of a woman in her apartment for nearly a week has been charged with murder in the case, New Rochelle police said Monday.

Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the victim, who was found dead Friday in the 3rd floor apartment of Kenya Tilford at 155 Franklin Avenue. Police said she was in her 20s and was likely Tilford's roommate.

Tilford, 40, was taken into custody Friday night at a hotel in Elmsford after police were notified of the corpse and directed to where they could find her.

She was arraigned Monday in New Rochelle City Court on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

A cause of death has not been revealed and New Rochelle police are asking anyone with information about the case or the identity of the victim to call them at 914-654-2300.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle woman charged with murder after body found in apartment