Woman charged with murder following stabbing death in Mississippi

A woman was charged with Capital Murder following a deadly stabbing in Tunica Thursday morning.

Tunica County Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Kirby Road just before 3 a.m.

Deuntra Jackson told officers that someone broke into his home and stabbed his girlfriend, Briana Jackson.

The 21-year-old Jackson was stabbed multiple times and died due to her injuries.

Mr. Jackson told deputies on the scene that the suspect was Asha Amos from Tate County, Mississippi.

Investigators found evidence to arrest her after searching Amos’ vehicle. She is being held in the Tunica County Jail.

Deuntra Jackson and Briana Jackson had the same last name, but police said they were not married.

