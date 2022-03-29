Woman charged with murder after hitting bicyclist

Mar. 29—An Olivehurst woman was arrested for driving under the influence and second-degree murder after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist in Olivehurst on Sunday.

According to information provided by the California Highway Patrol, Kaitlyn D. Vansant, 21, of Olivehurst allegedly hit a 36-year-old man traveling southbound on George Avenue, south of McGowan Parkway, as he was riding about 1-2 feet from the right shoulder of the road. CHP officials said Vansant also was traveling southbound on George Avenue when she allegedly struck the bicyclist from behind.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Brian Danielson, public information officer for the Yuba-Sutter Area CHP, said Vansant remained at the scene after the incident and was arrested for felony DUI causing injury and second-degree murder.

As of Monday, she was still listed as being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.