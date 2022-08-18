Woman charged with murder after inmate she kissed overdoses, Tennessee officials say

A woman has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate, Tennessee officials say.

It happened in February when Rachal Dollard was visiting an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, according to an Aug. 16 news release from the Tennessee Department of Correction. During her visit with Joshua Brown, Dollard smuggled drugs to Brown by kissing him, officials said.

During the kiss, Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine, officials said.

Brown later died at a local hospital, the release said.

He was serving 11 years for drug-related charges and was set to be released in 2029, according to officials.

Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, according to the release. She is being held in the Hickman County jail.

Hickman County is about 60 miles southwest of downtown Nashville.

