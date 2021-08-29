Woman charged with murder in Jeffersonville killing

Aug. 28—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville woman is charged with murder after police say she killed another woman at a Laundromat in the 1500 block of 10th Street Friday evening.

Jeffersonville police responded to the business around 5:51 p.m. on a 911 call from the victim who said there was a woman armed with a weapon and chasing her. Police were on scene within a minute of the call but found the attack had already occurred, Jeffersonville Det. Isaac Parker said. Despite aid first aid rendered by multiple departments and bystanders, the victim, who has not yet been identified, died.

Parker did not provide details Saturday on what the weapon was or whether the two knew one another. More information is expected next week from the Clark County prosecutors office.