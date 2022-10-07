Woman charged with murder after killing man in vacant house, police say

A Memphis woman is behind bars after leaving a man dead inside of a vacant home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 30-year-old Shapia “Shine” Williams killed Terry Massey inside of an abandoned home on Gruber Drive on September 23, 2022.

Williams then told another woman how and why she killed Massey, saying “It was time to feed her demons,” according to Williams’ arrest affidavit.

That woman then alerted police, showed police the knife Williams allegedly used to kill Massey and picked Williams out of a photo lineup, court records show.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in this case.

