Woman charged with murder after leaving her baby home alone for 10 days to go on vacation

Jailyn Candelario (WKYC)

An Ohio mother has been charged with murder after leaving her 16-month-old baby daughter home alone for 10 days as she went on vacation.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested and charged after her baby girl, Jailyn, was found unresponsive at their Cleveland home, police said.

The youngster’s body showed “no signs of trauma”, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kristel Candelario (Cuyahoga County Police)

Investigators stated that “the child had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died.”

An arrest affidavit states that the suspect had travelled to Puerto Rico and Detroit on vacation.

Detective Thelemon Powell Jr. stated in the affidavit that Ms Candelario told police that she had left her daughter “at home, all alone and unattended.”

Investigators say that the suspect told them that when she arrived home she found her daughter to be “extremely dehydrated.”

The detective wrote that the baby’s pen “consisted of soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces.”

Ms Candelario is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond, online court records show.

She had worked at Citizens Academy Glenville, an elementary school in Cleveland, since November 2022. According to WEWS-TV she has been fired from her position at the school.