Woman charged with murder for man’s death at Statesville apartment, records show

A woman in Iredell County is charged with first-degree murder for a man’s death at about 8 p.m. Monday at a Statesville apartment.

A witness told Channel 9 the victim, Charles Barber, went inside another apartment in the complex. They said he collapsed to the ground, asking them to call police. He asked that they, “Tell my kids I love them.”

Neighbors said Barber had been stabbed in the chest. They said they tried to help him until first responders arrived.

According to court documents, Jessie Owenby is charged with first-degree murder after the alleged stabbing at the Forest Park Gardens apartments -- where neighbors said Owenby and Barber lived. Neighbors also said the pair were a couple.

One of the neighbors said Owenby followed Barber to the apartment. They said at first, she denied being responsible for his injuries and at the same time, said she loved him.

The couple had been seen earlier gathering with other neighbors. They said Owenby had given them a plant for their apartment the day before the homicide.

Several people were still in shock over what happened.

“I’m just sad about it,” said neighbor Vickie Moten. “I hate that it happened because that’s my friend. She’s a good girl.”

“I couldn’t believe it because they were so friendly out here,” said neighbor James Moore. “She just went off the deep end.”

Owenby appeared before a judge Tuesday on her first-degree murder charge. She asked for a court-appointed attorney and remains in jail without bond.

