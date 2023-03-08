Woman charged with murder after a man is found shot to death at a Broward home

A woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting at a Tamarac home.

The arrest came Tuesday evening, following Monday afternoon’s shooting. Online jail records say Tatiana Tavarez, 25, was arrested on charges of premeditated murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.

READ MORE: Florida murder suspect shot and killed by Fort Lauderdale police

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said a “delayed” report of a shooting brought deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to a house in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court. There, deputies and fire-rescue workers found a man’s body.