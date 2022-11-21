Woman charged with murder after man found dead outside Gwinnett home, police say

A Gwinnett County woman is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

Police say they were called to Forest Knoll Court just before 8:45 p.m. on Saturday where they found a man dead near the road. He had suffered a single gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Mario Acosta-Chavez.

On Monday, police arrested Erika Garcia, 35, and charged her with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Acosta-Chavez’s death.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if Garcia and Acosta-Chavez knew one another.

