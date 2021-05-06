Woman charged with murder after ex-husband shot in Raleigh’s Brier Creek neighborhood

Police have arrested a woman in the fatal shooting of her ex-husband Wednesday night in the Brier Creek neighborhood in Raleigh.

Police responded to the shooting on Lynnberry Place around 9 p.m. where they found Sean Michael Wishart, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police arrested Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, and charged her with murder.

Police did not specify how the pair were related. Court records show the couple got divorced in 2019.

She is being held in Wake County Detention Center without bail.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.