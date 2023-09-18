Woman charged with murder of parents as long ago as 2018

A woman has been charged with murdering her parents as long ago as 2018.

Virginia McCullough, 35, was remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of John McCullough, 74, and Lois McCullough, 76, at Chelmsford magistrates’ court.

Ms McCullough was charged with two counts of murder from August 21 2018 to Sept 15 2023.

Appearing in court, Ms McCullough wore a grey sweatshirt. She will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Sept 19 via video link from prison.

Ms McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, was charged following reports to Essex Police on Sept 13 over concerns for the welfare of two people in their seventies.

An Essex police spokesman said: “As a result of the extensive work carried out by the dedicated investigative team, our strong belief based on all the evidence available is that the two people in question are no longer alive.

“The Crown Prosecution Service is in agreement with this assessment.”

Det Supt Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to reiterate that our continued belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.”

“Our thoughts today are with the families involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter.”

Police have set up a cordon around a house and forensics teams have been seen at the site.

