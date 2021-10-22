Woman charged with murder in recent fire

Oct. 22—GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman has been charged in the deaths of two people during a house fire five months ago.

Genessa Jones, 48, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing Thursday after she was jailed Monday. The case against her was filed Oct. 15, but was sealed from the public. The seal was expected to be lifted after the hearing.

Jones is charged with murder, accused in the deaths of Dennis Witte and a juvenile, which occurred during an alleged arson in the early morning hours of May 23.

The fire damaged a two-story house at 1824 Oakland Ave. As Elkhart firefighters responded, they had first rescued a woman from the roof. They then followed the woman's direction to find an adult and child still in the house and rescued them from the situation.

A firefighter had also been injured during the response.

All four had been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Witte and the juvenile apparently died sometime after the fire.

During Jones' hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled her trial to begin March 21, 2022.

