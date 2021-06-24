Woman charged with murder in Riverside stabbing

Jun. 24—A Dayton woman is facing murder charges in the stabbing of a Riverside man found dead in his home by family earlier this week.

Sarah Bierma, 38, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.

A video hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.

On Monday, Kendall Combs' niece called 911 after she found her uncle deceased at his home on Wendell Lane.

"I just went to go check on my uncle and he's dead," she told a dispatcher. "He's beyond help. There's blood everyone."

Police responded to the scene and determined Combs was stabbed. Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said he had been dead for at least 24 hours.

A police report listed the incident date as June 17 around 7 p.m.

Investigators were led to Bierma after tracing Combs' missing cell phone. Police pinged the phone's location and found Bierma with it, Sturgeon said.

Officers questioned her before booking her into jail Monday.

Sturgeon said it doesn't appear Combs and Bierma had "any consistent connection." Combs reportedly picked up Bierma on Xenia Avenue the previous Saturday.