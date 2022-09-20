Woman charged with murder in robbery, shooting of Covington man walking home from work

A woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man in Covington, court records show.

Latoya Dale, 31, of Florence, was arrested last week on charges of murder and robbery, according to documents filed in Kenton County District Court.

Virgil Stewart was walking home from work on the night of Aug. 18 when he was shot on the 15th Street Bridge in Covington. Stewart was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police said.

After hearing a gunshot, witnesses observed two people near Stewart, police said, adding the man's wallet and currency were missing when officers arrived on the scene.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle fled from the scene just moments after the robbery, according to Covington police. Investigators identified the vehicle as a 2005 Ford Expedition and determined it was the same vehicle driven by Dale in previous encounters with police.

Dale was interviewed by investigators and admitted to driving the vehicle before and after the robbery. She also told police she took part in the robbery with an accomplice, according to a criminal complaint.

Dale said the accomplice, who isn't identified in the court records, was responsible for the shooting, the complaint states. She said that person also stole $6 from Stewart.

Dale is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Virgil Stewart: Woman charged with in robbery, shooting of Covington man