Woman charged with murder after shooting in Frayser, Memphis police say
A woman is behind bars after a shooting at a gas station in Frayser.
The shooting happened April 29 at a Shell station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, police said.
During an investigation, officers identified the suspect as Brittany Hill, 25.
She was arrested May 4 and booked into Jail East, police said.
MORE: Man critically hurt after Frayser shooting, police say
Police reported multiple victims; one had been shot in the head.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
At the time, police said the suspect was a woman in a silver SUV.
Hill is charged with First-Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
She is being held without bond, police said.
