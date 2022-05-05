Woman charged with murder after shooting in Frayser, Memphis police say

A woman is behind bars after a shooting at a gas station in Frayser.

The shooting happened April 29 at a Shell station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, police said.

During an investigation, officers identified the suspect as Brittany Hill, 25.

She was arrested May 4 and booked into Jail East, police said.

Police reported multiple victims; one had been shot in the head.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

At the time, police said the suspect was a woman in a silver SUV.

Hill is charged with First-Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

She is being held without bond, police said.

