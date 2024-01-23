Woman charged with murder in stabbing death of Salisbury man

A Salisbury woman was charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man earlier this month in Wicomico County., Maryland State Police report.

Police said Trenee Gattis, 20, was also charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon.

Gattis was initially arrested on the scene by officers from the Salisbury Police Department and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where she is still being held without bond.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, Salisbury PD officers responded to the 800 block of South Division Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Daniel Mapes, 34, of Salisbury, suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said in a release.

Mapes was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he died on Jan. 6. The suspect and the victim were known to each other. Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The Salisbury Police Department is assisting in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

