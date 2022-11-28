Woman charged with murder after stabbing husband to death in Clayton County, police say

A Clayton County woman is in police custody after fatally stabbing her husband over the weekend, police say.

Officers say they found Tameka Scrivens, 42, performing CPR on her husband at the Regal Forest Apartments just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say Michael James, 50, was stabbed by his wife at the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say James and Scrivens were having a “physical altercation” which led to James being stabbed.

Scrivens is being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

In September, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with relatives of a mother of 4 who was shot and killed outside the complex.

