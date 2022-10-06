Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

Fatiha Marzan (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Fox35 Orlando)

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.

Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.

Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.

Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as “flirting”, according to the affidavit.

Two weeks before the alleged attack inside the home the sisters shared with their family on Southern Charm Drive, Fatiha allegedly bought a knife on Amazon which she stored in her bedroom, police said.

On the day of the stabbing, police said in the affidavit that Fatiha phoned 911 at about 7.30pm saying she had stabbed her sister in the early hours of that morning, and “does not believe she was alive”.

Police then responded to the scene to find Sayma decreased and her older sister allegedly admitted to stabbing Sayma three to four times in the heart using the knife, per the affidavit.

“Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she did not want anyone to hear the incident,” the affidavit stated. “Fatiha consciously decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing.”

Fatiha, who was been held in an Orange CountyJail since last month, is being held in jail without bond, according to Fox35.

While Fatiha has entered a not guilty plea, it was unclear if she had a lawyer.