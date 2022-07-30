Woman charged after murder suspect found at her home

Jul. 30—When U.S. Marshals tracked down a fugitive Wednesday who was wanted for murder in a deadly January shootout in a Brunswick nightclub, they found him at the home of a woman on Townsend Street in the city, according to police and jail records.

The next day, Brunswick police arrested that woman for allegedly obstructing the capture of murder suspect Antonio LaFrancis Duncan.

Jennifer Higginbotham, 47, was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. She was booked into the county jail at 9:23 a.m. Thursday and released later that day on $2,154 bond, jail records show.

Police allege an argument between Duncan and Brandon Capers inside the Bamboo Lounge in Brunswick escalated into gunfire between the two men shortly after midnight on Jan. 15. Capers was fatally wounded in the shootout, which also left four women and one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police issued arrest warrants the next day for Duncan and Darren Devario Cowart Jr., who police said accompanied Duncan to the bar that night and drove him from the scene after the shootout. Police made a public plea for assistance in locating the two on Jan. 16, warning that Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended Cowart June 14 after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Barton Street. Police say Cowart was a passenger in the vehicle and was caught trying to run away following the traffic stop. His charges include malice murder, fleeing to elude the law and willful obstruction of law enforcement, jail records who.

A member of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Task Force apprehended Duncan on Wednesday at 1900 Townsend St., said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department. He was booked into the county jail, charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Smith confirmed that Duncan was apprehended at the home of Higginbotham, which is why she was charged the next day with hindering Duncan's arrest.

Both Duncan and Cowart remain in the county jail.