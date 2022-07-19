Woman charged with murder in two separate Anchorage killings, police say

Jul. 19—A 24-year-old woman is facing murder charges for two killings that occurred within days of each other this month in Anchorage's Sand Lake neighborhood.

Brianna S. Wassillie was arrested in the deaths of Travis Sheldon and Gregory Pitka and jailed Sunday, police said in an update Monday morning.

The men were found injured or dead in early July only blocks apart. Few details were available Monday about how they died. It wasn't immediately clear whether Wassillie knew either of them.

Officers were called to the intersection of West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive on July 3 because 36-year-old Travis Sheldon was walking outside with "visible injuries to the upper body," police said at the time. Sheldon was brought to the hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Two days after Sheldon was taken to the hospital, police said they were called to a business on the 3800 block of West Dimond Boulevard because 34-year-old Gregory Pitka was found dead outside.

Police said the next day that a "person of interest" had been located and questioned, but it wasn't until more than a week later that an arrest was made in the killing. Police did not say if Wassillie was the person of interest identified after Pitka's death.

She was remanded Sunday to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on two charges of first-degree murder and a count of misconduct with a corpse.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.