Woman charged with murder in Wednesday's hit-and-run in downtown Savannah

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 21 fatal hit-and-run on the 100 block of East Congress Street.

Nieosheia Conner, 35, has been charged with murder, according to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release.

SPD responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at around 3:15 a.m., said SPD spokesman Neil Penttila. Once on the scene, officers found a woman with serious injuries near the intersection of Congress and Whitaker streets. She was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police later apprehended Conner, who allegedly fled the scene, according to Penttila.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah hit-and-run update: Woman charged with murder