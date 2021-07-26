Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman who said she shot a homeless person who attacked or approached her aggressively was charged with murder Monday after investigators found her account false.

Christine Alexandra Fesus, 34, was charged Monday in the death of DeAndrea Citizen, 36, in a suburban Houston supermarket parking lot.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Sunday in the county’s unincorporated northern suburbs about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Fesus reported she was walking her dog when she was attacked.

However, witnesses said Fesus did not appear to be threatened when she shot Citizen, Gonzalez said. Rather, they told investigators that Fesus approached Citizen before shooting her. Fesus was charged after investigators reviewed surveillance video that supported the witness statements, Gonzelez said.

Fesus remained in Harris County Jail pending a preliminary court appearance scheduled for Wednesday. Court records list no attorney who could speak for Fesus.