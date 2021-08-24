Woman charged in neglect death

Aug. 24—HIGH POINT — A woman has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old Jamestown woman with cerebral palsy who police say was left unattended in a hot car for several hours.

The Jamestown woman, whose name was not released, was under the care of Briea Askew, 29, of Greensboro on Aug. 10, when she was left in an un-air-conditioned car for about five hours, the High Point Police Department said.

Police were called after the woman was brought to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center with a temperature of over 110 degrees and was pronounced dead a short time later. Excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, police said.

Askew was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. She was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $200,000 secured.