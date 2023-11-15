Woman charged NJ Medicaid $45K for care. The problem? She was teaching in Michigan

A woman was found guilty of bilking $45,000 from New Jersey Medicaid claiming she was caring for an incapacitated Morris County man when prosecutors say she was actually substitute teaching in Michigan.

Michael Ann Ellis, 62, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $150,000 after she was found guilty of health care claims fraud, Medicaid fraud and theft by deception following a four-day trial in state Superior Court in Morristown.

Prosecutors say Ellis submitted fraudulent timesheets to Medicaid from 2016 to 2020 claiming she was caring for an ex-boyfriend who had suffered a stroke. She was signed up under Medicaid's "Personal Preference Program" to provide up to 56 hours of care per week.

But timesheets and payroll records in Michigan showed that Ellis was working as a substitute teacher on the same dates she was billing for services in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

“Flagrant abuse of programs available through Medicaid that were developed to support our citizens in need of care will not be tolerated,” state Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement. “The defendant thought she could get away with billing for care in New Jersey when she was in another state. If you think you are not going to get caught, you are wrong.”

