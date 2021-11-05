Woman charged after officer assaulted, vehicles damaged at Lexington high school

A Lexington woman is accused of assaulting a police officer and damaging three vehicles with rocks after an incident at Henry Clay High School on Thursday, according to court documents.

Court records allege that Metoya Haymer, 23, “unlawfully” appeared at the Henry Clay High School campus at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday. She asked a female student if she could use her car. At some point, Haymer threw rocks at three vehicles, according to the Fayette Public Schools police.

The damage sustained by the vehicles was more than $1,000 each, per court documents.

Fayette School District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall hasn’t yet responded to questions about why Haymer was on campus, if the student objected to the car request or if the student and Haymer knew each other.

While Haymer was being detained, she kicked and struck a police officer, causing injuries, the arrest citation said. Information on the extent of the officer’s injuries wasn’t available.

Haymer has been charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief. She’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center with a $500 bond.