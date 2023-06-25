Woman charged for over 100 dead dogs found in 2 of her homes throughout Ohio

A woman was charged with animal cruelty after police discovered 36 dogs in her home, 12 of which were already dead.

Parma Police conducted a wellness check at a home on West Ridgewood Drive earlier this month on June 2, Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak with the city’s police department said, according to WOIO.

As officers inspected the home and its premises, they found 36 dogs. Upon inspection, 12 of the dogs were deceased.

Barb Wible, a 68-year-old woman, was also found on the ground stating that she “guessed she fell.” Officers were unable to determine the length of time she remained on the floor before the law enforcement’s arrival.

Three of the dogs were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, while two of them had to be euthanized for undisclosed health conditions, Ciryak said.

The remaining 22 dogs received rehabilitation therapy to attempt to restore their health.

Wible was arrested with cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony.

Wible was hospitalized following the wellfare check.

The woman also faced additional animal cruelty charges when humane agents checked her Mantua home and found 146 dogs in varying stages of decay just last week.

News Center 7 previously covered the story sharing that an unidentified person faced charges after Portage Animal Protective League’s investigators executed a search warrant and found the over 100 dogs dead inside crates.

An autopsy was scheduled to identify the cause of the death for the dogs.

Wible’s case was expected to go before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for more potential charges.