Woman charged with OWI causing death in April crash in Jeffersonville

Aug. 26—CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville woman is in custody awaiting extradition to Clark County to face a charge of OWI causing death after police say a toxicology report revealed illegal drugs in her system at the time of a fatal crash in April in Jeffersonville.

Brittney Skaggs, 35, is charged in Clark County with a level 4 felony for OWI causing death for an April 12 crash that took the life of Charlotte Coglan, and a level 6 felony for OWI with a minor in the car during a July 20 stop. A warrant was issued July 27 in Clark County and she's been held in Floyd County jail since Aug. 18; there are motions for bond revocation pending there for two separate cases filed in May, one for possession of methamphetamine and the other an OWI.

In the case involving a fatality, court records show Jeffersonville police responded at 9:18 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th and Penn streets on a report of an accident with injury. There, they found the victim. Coglan, trapped in her car; firefighters were eventually able to free her and she was transported to University of Louisville Health with life-threatening injuries and later died on April 21. A passenger in Coglan's was hospitalized with lesser injuries and Skaggs was unharmed.

Police say when they approached the defendant's car, they observed Skaggs to have slurred speech, and found the type of pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in the seat. During the stop, officers say the woman sneaked the pipe into her pocket, later telling them a witness had dropped it in her car.

Skaggs told police she had been late dropping her child off at school due to traffic that morning, and that after leaving the school she had been heading through a green light when the car driven by Coglan pulled out in front of her, causing the crash.

She said she had used drugs over the previous weekend, including heroin that could have been laced with meth as late as 5 or 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11.

Story continues

Police say Skaggs passed field sobriety tests but refused a chemical test at the scene, which led to a warrant for a blood draw. On May 21, a toxicology report returned showing Skaggs had EDDP (a methadone metabolite), fentanyl, methadone, norfentanyl, amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Police also sought and received medical information regarding the victim, and turned the case over to the prosecutor in July. Once she returns to Clark County, she'll be held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

"This case demonstrates why OWIs have to be prosecuted and be taken seriously because they can and do lead to deaths on our roadways," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

A week before she was charged with the woman's death, Skaggs was arrested when Jeffersonville police responded to a report of a possible OWI with a child in the car. On arrival they found Skaggs getting ready to leave a restaurant. Police say she was slurring her words, moving slowly and had dexterity issues.

The defendant told police she didn't use illegal drugs but said she had been at the methadone clinic that morning. Court records show that during field sobriety tests, she showed signs of intoxication and that during the blood draw at the hospital, started to nod off.

She was charged with a level 6 felony for OWI with a person under 18 and booked into the Clark County jail. Online court records show she was released Aug. 10 after paying a $500 bond.

The level 4 felony can carry between two and 12 years with an advisory of six. An initial hearing has not yet been set in the fatal OWI case.