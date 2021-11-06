Woman charged in parking lot attack

Nov. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was charged in connection with an assault on Tuesday in the Richland Township Walmart parking lot that sent another woman to the hospital with a broken wrist, authorities allege.

Richland Township police charged Tiffany Tyi Pittman, 31, of the 400 block of Cooper Avenue, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, disorderly conduct and stalking.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittman was standing in the checkout line when she reportedly began yelling about store employees being racist because they were watching her.

Another woman standing in the checkout line told Pittman that store employees also were watching her because that was their job.

When the woman left the store and was walking to her vehicle, Pittman made a derogatory comment and followed her to the vehicle, the complaint said.

The woman told police that she was struck in the face several times, spit on, and thrown to the ground, where she was kicked, the complaint said.

Police said the assault was captured on store security video.

The victim went to the hospital reportedly suffering from a broken wrist, a severe concussion and bruising over her body.

Pittman was arraigned Wednesday by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and freed on bond.