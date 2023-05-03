Woman charged with physically assaulting teenage girl

May 2—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been charged after a teenage girl accused the woman of kicking her in the groin and not feeding her.

Tammy M. Thomas, 45, 19123 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of child abuse — intentionally causing harm and a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child. Judge Ben Lane released Thomas on a signature bond; she will return to court May 9. As terms of her release, she cannot consume illegal drugs, have no contact with the victim or the victim's residence, and cannot be verbally or physically abusive to anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were sent to a home in the town of Lafayette on March 27 for a report of child abuse. An eye witness identified as KKG told authorities she had Face-timed with the 15-year-old victim and observed she had two black eyes and a mark under her eye. "KKG stated at that time (the teenage girl) admitted that Tammy Thomas had been beating her."

KKG said that the girl had disclosed that Thomas kicked her in her vaginal area, and struck her in the eyes, causing the bruising.

KKG said she went to the home and confronted Thomas. She claimed that Thomas admitted to kicking the teen girl in the groin area.

An officer spoke to Thomas. The girl had shown Thomas the bruising around her vagina the next day; Thomas told the officer she was sorry but added that the victim "deserved it." However, Thomas denied causing the black eyes, and didn't know how the girl got them. However, Thomas admitted to the officer she had struck the girl before, but not on this occasion.

"(The officer) noted throughout his conversation with Thomas she had numerous inconsistencies in her version of the events," the complaint reads. "He also noted her mood changed very quickly from being sad and crying one moment to normal the next."

The teen girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center on March 30, where she told officials "Thomas hit and kicked her multiple times in the head and body, threw her across the room, and told her she was worthless." She described being hit in the face with Thomas' palm. She said she was locked in her room from March 22 through March 26 and was only given one meal during that time. She added that "Thomas has threatened to drown her in the river and pay someone to beat her."