Woman charged after police accuse her of setting boyfriend’s house on fire in Burton

A Lobeco woman turned herself in Wednesday after police accused her of breaking into and then setting ablaze the house a man she was in a relationship with was renting in Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Beverly Goron, 43, was charged with first-degree burglary and arson in the second-degree, jail records show.

On Oct. 21, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials were called out to the Pinewood Circle neighborhood in Burton for a house that was on fire, said Maj. Angela Viens with the sheriff’s office. When the fire was put out and investigators got inside, they saw that the home had been ransacked.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were again called but this time to a home on Thomas Sumter Street in Beaufort where a man and a woman told police a second woman was trespassing. The second woman, identified as Gordon, was in a relationship with the man and had threatened to damage his home, according to Viens. When the man asked deputies to check on his Pinewood Circle home, he did not know that it had already been set on fire earlier in the night.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Gordon remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

