Woman charged for racist incident at Hatboro pizzeria appears in court. Here's the latest

A woman caught on video going on a racist rant at a Hatboro pizzeria in late February was arraigned in district court Friday.

Rita Francis Bellew, 55, of Hatboro, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Paul Leo in Hatboro. She is charged with ethnic intimidation, a misdemeanor, and a summary offense of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.

Amy's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, a family-owned business in Hatboro, had a delayed opening Monday, February 27, 2022, to catch up from a weekend of increased business. The influx of orders came in response to a video making its rounds on social media showing a customer's racist rant at the pizza shop last Thursday.

In a news release last month, Hatboro police said Bellew, apparently angered by a Spanish-language television channel on at the restaurant, went on a racist tirade at Amy's Family Pizzeria on South York Road about 6 p.m. Feb. 23.

"The video shows Bellew berating the staff of the restaurant with a profane, racially fueled tirade," Hatboro police said in the release.

After the charges were filed Bellew apologized according to media outlets, but her attorney Friday declined comment and Bellew made no statements.

An employee captured the incident on a video that quickly went viral.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American dude. I will look you the (expletive) up and get you the (expletive) out of our town. (Expletive) you. Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant,” the customer police identified as Bellew said.

It was the first time the family-owned pizzeria had experienced an incident during its 10 years in business, said delivery manager Michael Quiñonez, whose dad, Omar Quiñonez owns the shop.

“We had Telemundo on the TV, and she just started going off, saying she wanted a refund. We tried giving her the cash, but she didn’t want it. She said she didn’t want our dirty money. After that happened, my dad told us to record,” he said.

A customer, police identified as Rita Frances Bellew, 55, of Hatboro, was captured on video going on a racist rant at Amy's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, in Hatboro, on Thursday, February 24, 2023.

The video, which lasts nearly five minutes, ends just as a police officer walked into the store.

Bellew's criminal complaint states the officer arrived and found Bellew filming employees with her phone and demanding a refund. The manager explained the situation and gave money to the officer, which he handed to Bellew, police said.

The officer told Bellew she was not welcome back to the restaurant.

She shrugged, and said "I'm white, I'm white and I'm racist," charging documents state.

The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, took off overnight, making its rounds on social media and prompting viewers to support the business. Quiñonez was surprised at how quickly word spread, as they heard from people from all over the country, with orders coming in from as far as California.

“It’s meant the world, the continued support. It’s been constant. So many people that we’ve never even seen before came in to show their support and buy some stuff from us,” he said.

A formal arraignment for Bellew is scheduled for June 7.

