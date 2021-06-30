Woman charged in racist tirade, assaults on gas station employees

Jun. 30—BEVERLY — A Salem woman has been ordered to stay away from a Beverly gas station where police say she yelled racist slurs, tried to throw hot coffee on one worker and struck another worker one morning back in April.

Mary Gasinowski, 63, of 8 North St., Salem pleaded not guilty to multiple assault counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, the cup of coffee, during her arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.

Beverly police had obtained a warrant for her arrest shortly after the April 21 incident at the Speedway gas station on Enon Street.

Two employees were working in the convenience store area of the station when Gasinowski walked in and went to the coffee area, police said.

Surveillance video seen by police showed Gasinowski looking around. One of the workers asked her if she was looking for lids, a common question from customers.

In response, Gasinowski told the worker to "shut up," then paid for the coffee by throwing money at the other employee, court documents show. After some more yelling she left, but returned quickly and, police say, charged at both employees, hitting one with her left hand and attempting to throw the coffee she was holding on the other, who was able to push it away.

Gasinowski later complained to police that she was struck on her head, but the officer who viewed the video said that appeared to be self-defense by the employee trying stop Gasinowski from throwing coffee on her.

Gasinowski ran from the store and jumped into the passenger side of a passing car.

The workers told police that Gasinowski was confrontational from the moment she walked into the store, and said she made multiple racist remarks directed at the employees, one of whom is Black and the other who wears her hair in braids.

Gasinowski will remain free on $1,500 bail posted after arrest on the warrant, a judge ordered on Monday after Gasinowski's initial appearance in court on the charges.

A lawyer appointed to Gasinowski on Monday could not be reached after the hearing.

A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.