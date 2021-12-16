Woman charged with randomly shooting at vehicle in St. Paul with 4 occupants, including kids

Dec. 16—After police released surveillance photos of a woman suspected of shooting at strangers' vehicles, and injuring a driver in one case, tips from the public led to charges against a 44-year-old.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Latoya Nicole Weston, of West St. Paul, on Wednesday with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an October incident in which she's accused of shooting at a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old in St. Paul. The woman's 14-year-old sister and children, ages 1 and 2, were in the vehicle. They weren't injured.

The driver of the same white BMW shot into a woman's vehicle in Maplewood in July. It narrowly missed a 4-year-old child inside, went through the seat's headrest and into the driver's head. Maplewood police said at the time that the driver was able to drive herself to the nearby St. John's Hospital.

Last week, St. Paul police released surveillance photos of the vehicle and the suspect, asking people to come forward with tips.

"We appreciate everyone who took the time to take a look at the photos, share our post and call with tips, two of which turned out to be spot-on," police said in a Thursday statement. "Together, we're making our city safer for everyone."

Police arrested Weston on Tuesday. She declined to make a statement to police. Officers searched her residence with a warrant and found a box for handgun in a bedroom closet, according to the criminal complaint.

Weston made her first court appearance Thursday morning.

"Ms. Weston fully denies the accusations made against her," said her attorney, Carole Finneran. "She looks forward to having her day in court to clear her name."