Woman charged in rape of teenager

Nov. 2—EDITOR'S NOTE — Some contents of this story are graphic and disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

GREENUP An Ashland woman has been accused of defiling a 14-year-old boy, according to court records.

Kayley R. Adams, 24, is accused of having "engaged in sexual intercourse" and video-recording acts of oral sex involving the minor, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Flatwoods Police Department.

Adams is also accused of sending a video of her masturbating to the boy as well, court records show.

The allegations are believed to have occurred between May and October of this year, the warrant states.

Adams was picked up in Ashland by a city policeman on Oct. 25, court records show.

She was charged with one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance less than 16 years of age and first-degree sexual abuse.

The suspect is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years on the promotion charge and up to five years in prison for her other charges.