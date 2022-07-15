Woman charged with reckless homicide after shooting man with gun she thought was unloaded

A Knoxville woman was arrested Thursday after admitting she shot a man with a gun he told her was unloaded, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

Knoxville police officers has responded at about 3:40 a.m. July 7 to an apartment at 2612 Gaston Ave., where 34-year-old Anthony Hickman reportedly had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Hickman was found with a gunshot wound to the mouth and was taken to the hospital, but was taken off life support and died several days later, according to court records.

Two other people were at the scene and several others had fled, possibly taking the gun with them, court records stated. One of the people who remained, 42-year-old Keysha Hall, initially told investigators Hickman had been handling a revolver recklessly, pointed it at his face and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Hall eventually admitted she was holding the firearm and Hickman told her it was unloaded and told her to put it in his mouth. She told investigators she pointed it at Hickman's face and pulled the trigger, causing it to fire, court records state.

The investigation also revealed Hall was prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Halll has been charged with reckless homicide and with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on Thursday afternoon.

