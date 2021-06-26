Woman charged for renting luxury cars used in Galleria robberies
She allegedly used the Turo app to rent cars that two brothers - one of whom is the father of her children - used to rob people.
She allegedly used the Turo app to rent cars that two brothers - one of whom is the father of her children - used to rob people.
Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group, the city's police chief said.
He was slumped over the tractor’s steering wheel, officials said.
A witness described the incident as "unbelievable" after he saw both the pilot and passenger walk away with minor injuries. They are expected to be OK.
Justice Clarence Thomas led the Supreme Court's liberals in dissent against a decision limiting the standing of the majority of people in a high-profile class-action lawsuit on Friday.
The two high school powerhouses will meet in Texas early in the 2021 high school football season.
Police say the suspect could face charges for stealing the car, and potentially assault on an officer for driving into their unit intentionally.
Pakistan's prime minister sparked protests this week after suggesting during an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan that there would be fewer sexual assaults in the country if women dressed modestly.The big picture: When asked by Swan if the clothes women wear could provoke acts of sexual violence, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "It depends on which society you live in. If in a society where people haven’t seen that sort of thing, it will have an impact on them." Stay on top of the lat
One of the biggest revelations to come out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s widely publicized interview with Oprah was that, in addition to concerns being raised about the skin color of couple’s firstborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, he was denied the title of prince by Buckingham Palace. But new reports claim that well ahead of Archie’s birth, the couple turned down another title that was just, well, kinda dumb-sounding.
A French woman who killed her rapist husband was spared any more jail time on Friday. Valerie Bacot, who shot her husband, Daniel Polette, in 2016, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a four-year term with three years suspended. But she walked free from the court in Saone-et-Loire in eastern France as she had already served a year in pre-trial detention. The verdict was met with thunderous applause in the courtroom, and some of Ms Bacot's friends and family burst into tears. Announcing t
In July 1921, French police broke up a small gathering of communists in a house in Shanghai’s French Concession, forcing them to repair to a tourist boat, where they founded the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). One hundred years on, house and boat alike are centres of “red tourism”, complementing the carefully crafted patriotic school education that introduces Chinese youngsters to the extraordinary feats of the CCP: ending a “century of humiliation” at the hands of European colonial powers and Ja
“Scrolling through Instagram, I first straight up didn’t believe it," one bisexual high school football player says about Nassib's coming-out post.
Struck on February 21, the interim monitoring deal was valid for three months, then extended by a month on May 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it expired on Thursday. It is in talks with Iran on another extension.A spokesman for the IAEA said that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi would inform the IAEA Board of Governors on the matter during the course of Friday (June 25).Iran struck a deal with major powers in 2015 to curb its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions.
Brooks Koepka gets some cash from Justin Thomas in a friendly wager after Koepka holed out on Friday.
Orgeron has been added to a Title IX lawsuit against the school.
UPDATE: The long-awaited unidentified flying objects (UFO) report by the US government is finally out, but there’s no mention of whether aliens exist. Its most shocking claim: 143 out of 144 cases of UFOs seen by military planes can’t be explained. The report was released today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence […]
So far, if you want to wager on the future of solid-state electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, you have few options, and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is one of them. Indeed, with plenty of trading volume and press coverage, QS stock has been an obvious choice. Source: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.com On May 21, I offered a hearty recommendation to folks interested in betting on QuantumScape. My advice was to be patient even though Wall Street analysts don’t expect QuantumScape to have any sales until 2024. The
Some are considering a boycott of the prestigious event and others are simply miffed by the regulations.
Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to talk about the deadly building collapse in South Florida.
Thanks to the growing popularity of meme trades and breathtaking rise in the major indices, it’s becoming increasingly difficult these days to find reasonably cheap stocks on a valuation basis. With the S&P 500 near all-time highs and up nearly 90% from the lows of 2020, it might look like there are no cheap stocks left in the market. But the recovery from the pandemic continues to create opportunities for value investors. Therefore, today we would like to take a look at some of the best cheap s
At just 14 weeks pregnant, this mom-to-be lost her boyfriend in a tragic accident. But now, she's sharing her beautiful story of how she found love again.