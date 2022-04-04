Woman charged with robbing Tolland, Coventry gas stations

Apr. 4—Police have arrested a woman accused of robbing gas stations in Tolland and Coventry last year.

The woman, Stephanie Beaulieu, 51, who lists addresses in Canton and East Hartford, is charged with two counts each of second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Beaulieu has other pending cases in Superior Court in Manchester and Hartford, involving charges of third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, organized retail theft, and using a vehicle without permission.

The affidavits supporting her arrests provide the following details:

On Aug 12, around 1:15 a.m., state police were called to the Mobil gas station on Merrow Road in Tolland.

The store employee told police that around 12:50 a.m. he stepped outside to smoke. A car pulled up and parked and a woman got out and walked into the store, he said.

The woman began stuffing cigarettes into a bag. He attempted to stop her, but a man grabbed him from behind and restrained him.

On Aug. 16, police in Coventry were called to a similar incident at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Boston Turnpike.

She told police she saw a woman walk around the counter and begin pulling cigarette boxes from the display rack.

The next day police in Hartford located Beaulieu and the vehicle used in the Coventry robbery.

Police scheduled an interview with Beaulieu on Aug. 30, during which she admitted stealing cigarettes from a convenience store that month, but couldn't remember what town she was in or who she was with, because she said she was likely high on crack cocaine.

She said the cigarettes were sold in Hartford to buy more drugs.

Beaulieu identified herself in the surveillance video from the Tolland Mobil.

Beaulieu later requested another interview with police. She said during the first interview, she was under the influence of methadone and felt pressured into answering questions even though she didn't want to.

