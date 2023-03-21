Woman charged in Route 2 pursuit

Mar. 21—State police charged a Hebron woman Saturday after she led troopers on a pursuit on Route 2 while intoxicated.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they were notified of an erratic driver on Route 2 in Glastonbury. Several 911 calls described the driver as a danger to other motorists, police said.

A short time later, state police located the vehicle, driven by Lori Lanagan, 47, and attempted to stop her farther east on Route 2 in Bozrah. Lanagan failed to stop and led troopers on a pursuit for about 5 miles into Norwich, where they ended it in the interest of safety.

About 10 minutes later, Mohegan Tribal Police notified state police that Lanagan's vehicle was recorded entering a parking garage at the casino.

State police said troopers located Lanagan, who exhibited signs of impairment and was uncooperative and resisted arrest. She requested medical assistance in the meantime, and continued being uncooperative with troopers at the hospital.

Lanagan was charged with operating under the influence, her third offense, engaging police in pursuit, operating with a suspended license, and reckless driving, among others.

