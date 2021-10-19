Woman charged for running naked on football field while high on heroin in front of eighth graders

A Jefferson City, Missouri, woman is accused of running onto a football field full of school children while only wearing a scarf, prosecutors said.

Lacey Uthe was charged with sexual misconduct for the incident in which she exposed herself to 29 eighth graders, one of whom was under the age of 15, according to the Cole County prosecutor.

Uthe allegedly jumped over the Helias Football Stadium fence and ran onto the field where students participated in a youth program, court documents said.

Uthe told officers she had taken heroin before leaving her apartment undressed. She said she was looking for help because she thought she was going to die while under the influence. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Cole County Jail.

A similar incident occurred at Denver Airport last week when a naked woman walked around the airport casually talking to bystanders and asking them questions.

Airport police released a report of "an intoxicated female completely nude ."

Officers "responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10," according to a report. "The female was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode.”

