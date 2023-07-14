Woman charged for selling drugs that led to overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

A woman was arrested Thursday evening for selling the drugs that led to the overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according to cop sources.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, faces a federal charge of distributing narcotics in connection with the 19-year-old Rodriguez’s tragic July 2 death.

She was busted by a joint Drug Enforcement Agency-NYPD task force around 5 p.m., sources told the Daily News.

Marks was expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.

Rodriguez died of a fentanyl overdose after buying laced pills, according to his mother Drena De Niro, the adopted daughter of the actor and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

The teen’s body was found in a Financial District apartment where, according to police sources and a doorman, cocaine and prescription pills were found.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” Robert De Niro said in a previous statement. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.”