Woman charged with setting Manhattan apartment arson inferno that injured four

An unhinged woman has been arrested for setting a fire in a Harlem apartment that left four people injured, FDNY officials said Tuesday.

FDNY fire marshals charged 41-year-old Tawana Dobson with second-degree arson last Wednesday, three days after the blaze tore through a W. 142nd apartment near Malcolm X Blvd.

Dobson, who sources say suffers from a mental illness, was in the apartment when she allegedly ignited some combustibles she found around the home about 4:30 p.m. on March 13.

The blaze quickly grew. When firefighters arrived, massive orange and yellow flames were shooting out of the fourth-floor apartment windows.

Four people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, fire officials said. It was not clear if Dobson was one of the injured.

Fire marshals arrested Dobson after a brief investigation. She was then taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric exam, officials said.